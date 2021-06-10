Triple H hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” and was asked about comments Mickie James made about wanting the best women’s wrestlers in the world to appear on the upcoming NWA all-women’s pay-per-view, regardless of their contract status. AEW and NWA star Thunder Rosa then took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to Triple H.

As noted, the NWA announced this week that Mickie will be the Executive Producer of their NWA In Power pay-per-view in August, which will be their first-ever all-women’s event. Mickie, who was released by WWE in April due to budget cuts, won’t be wrestling on that show but she has teased wrestling on the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view the next night.

Mickie noted in the initial announcement with NWA owner Billy Corgan that she wants the best women’s wrestlers in the world to work the NWA In Power pay-per-view, regardless of their contract status. Triple H was asked about those comments during today’s call, and if we will see another all-women’s event from WWE, or from the NXT brand.

“Haven’t we already done them?,” Triple H asked. “It’s a funny thing to me, I just don’t… so equality is equality, equality is not, ‘I want my own show.’ Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own program.’ If I told you that I was making an all-men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. And I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I do think it’s funny when people go, ‘I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.’ What, I’m sorry… but from a business person’s standpoint, then why do we have contractual status? Right? It doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Yeah, if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to the WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can, but it is what it is. While I’m all for it, I was one of the biggest drivers of it [WWE Evolution], and will we do another all-women’s event down the line? Possibly. But you know, it’s not the must-have of the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes and is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes. But I think we do a pretty good job and in my opinion, again, my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE, and if they’re not, they want to be.”

Rosa took to Twitter after Triple H’s comments made the rounds, and wrote about how talented women’s wrestlers are all over the world.

“The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe!,” Rosa wrote, in a tweet that was pinned to the top of her account.

James has not responded to Triple H’s comments as of this writing, but we will keep you updates. You can see Rosa’s full tweet below: