On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Taz announced FTW Champion Brian Cage will defend his title against fellow Team Taz member, Ricky Starks. The two members have been having issues for weeks and Taz felt like this would help cool things down as their “toxic” relationship has impacted the group.

The match is set for July 14 at Fyter Fest (Night 1) in Austin, Texas. This is the first official match for the show.

Starks has been out of action since April 21 with a fractured neck in a loss to Hangman Page, but has appeared regularly on AEW TV since then.

Taz noted during his segment that a “fully cleared” Starks will be ready for his match.