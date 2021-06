AEW Star Trent underwent neck fusion surgery today.

He tweeted photos with the caption, “neck fusion surgery went well.”

Trent’s most recent match was on AEW Dynamite on April 21 in a loss against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Earlier this year, he was out for three months with a partially torn pec. He made his return on the March 31 edition of AEW Dynamite during the Arcade Anarchy Match.

Below is his post: