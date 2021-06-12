Taz took to Twitter today and revealed that he was in the hospital to undergo surgery.

The Human Suplex Machine noted that he was having a minor procedure done to remove a lump from his face.

“So, make sure you watch Dynamite tonight, tonight, 10pm EST on TNT. It’s gonna be awesome,” he said. “I’m just getting a little procedure done here, this lump taken off my face. I’m good, I’m in the hospital about to go into surgery. I will be out in time to watch Dynamite, 10pm EST, TNT. Make sure you watch it.”

Taz noted in a follow-up tweet that he will be doing commentary during the tag team match that will see Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Brian Cage face “Hangman” Adam Page and 10 on tonight’s taped edition of AEW Friday Night Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more from Taz. You can see his full tweets below: