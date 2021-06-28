AEW stars Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix will return to AAA at TripleMania XXIX to defend their AAA World Tag Team Titles.

AAA held the latest TripleMania press conference today and it was announced that The Lucha Bros. will defend their titles in a Triple Threat against Laredo Kid and Hijo del Vikingo, plus Black Taurus and a mystery partner.

Regarding the partner for Taurus, @luchablog reports that it was teased that this will be a former CMLL tag team champion who has also worked for ROH.

Penta and Fenix won the titles back in June 2019 from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Since then they have only defended the straps three times – twice in 2019, and then in December 2020 at TripleMania XXVIII, retaining in a Triple Threat over Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr., and Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr.

It was also announced that Marvel’s Lucha Libre exhibition will return this year. No names were announced for the match, but there will be new names to debut. The first match in Marvel’s Lucha Libre Edition project with AAA was held at TripleMania in 2020, featuring Terror Purpura/Thanos (Brian Cage) and Venenoide/Venom (Black Taurus) vs. Aracno/Spider-Man (Lio Rush) and El Leyenda Americana/Captain America (Daga).

The Copa TripleMania cup will also return but with a sponsor, Bardahl. The battle royal is billed as Copa Bardahl, and names announced as of now are Dragon, Mr. Iguana and Mamba.

AAA also announced today that they are hoping for 25% capacity at TripleMania. @luchablog reports that this would put attendance at around 5,000 for the big event at Arena Ciudad de México. Mexico City is currently allowing 25% capacity for indoor events, up to 1,500. It’s possible that they will be allowed to run at 25% by mid-August. This will be the main return to ticketed crowds for the promotion.

AAA’s TripleMania XXIX, the biggest event of the year, will take place on Saturday, August 14 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. The show will air on Facebook, Azteca, Space, Multimedios, and in Cineapolis theaters. Below is the final card after today’s press conference, along with video from the event:

Mask vs. Hair Match

Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpión

AAA Mega Title Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Champion vs. Champion Match with Both Titles on the Line

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache

Triple Threat for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus and a partner TBA vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M (c)

Murder Clown, Chessman and Pagano vs. Puma King and two partners TBA

Copa Bardahl

Drago, Mamba, Mr. Iguana and other competitors TBA

Marvel’s Lucha Libre Exhibition

Participants and characters TBA