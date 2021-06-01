AEW star Joey Janela is currently dealing with an injury.

Janela took to Twitter this week and announced that he is dealing with an injury, and is not currently medically cleared to compete. He noted that doctors do not know the severity of the injury yet, but he’s expecting to be back in the ring in July.

Janela noted that he will not be able to wrestle for GCW this Saturday in Atlantic City, NJ, but will be doing some commentary. He’s also going to miss his match at the June 19 GCW show in Laramie, WY, but is “almost 85% sure” that he will be able to wrestle on the July 10 GCW card from Dallas, Texas.

Janela last wrestled for AEW on Dynamite this past Friday night, losing to Adam Page. Before that he defeated Allie Katch on the GCW Draft Day event on May 15. He also defeated Daniel Garcia on the May 17 Elevation episode, and defeated Bear Bronson on the May 25 Dark episode. AEW has recently teased a split between Janela and Sonny Kiss.

There’s no word on when Janela suffered the injury or other specifics, but a fan asked him on Friday if Page hit him with a stiff shot during their Dynamite match.

“Ya,” Janela replied.

Stay tuned for more on Janela’s status. You can see the related posts below:

Regarding my June matches for @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/L7J2jtZXqf — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 31, 2021