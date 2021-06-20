After testing positive for COVID-19, Suwama had to vacate the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

This morning, All Japan Pro Wrestling announced the news as Suwama was set to defend against Jake Lee on June 23 in Tokyo.

No word on what the promotion plans on doing with the title in the short-term.

According to Tokyo Sports, Suwama had not been feeling well around June 18, then tested positive. The initial COVID-19 test came up negative, but a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) later said otherwise.

Suwama, 44, held the title for 454 days. He’s been a Triple Crown Champion on seven occasions since his career began in 2004.