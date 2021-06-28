Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) says he’s open to a WWE return, and even a potential Hall of Fame induction.

Alberto recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda and said the first thing he would do after possibly re-signing would be to apologize to WWE for his past mistakes. Alberto had his share of issues while with WWE, and while away from the company, and has expressed remorse over the past. He noted that he didn’t realize the hardships of being a wrestling promoter, but now he can relate and he understands that it was all just business at the end of the day.

“Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made,” Alberto said of a potential WWE return. “I just didn’t know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It’s just business. I’m sorry for my mistakes.”

Alberto admitted he was going through a difficult time in his life when he last worked for WWE in 2016. He commented on how he was going through a divorce, and dealing with depression.

“No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced,” he said. “I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that’s just for me to handle. It’s not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again.”

The 44 year old Alberto noted that he has no plans of moving back to Mexico, and feels like he needs to show WWE that he has changed for the better. He also said he wants his actions to do the talking.

Alberto first signed with WWE in 2009 and was released in August 2014 following an incident with an employee. He returned to the company in October 2015, for a run that lasted until September 2016. Del Rio is a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money In the Bank winner.

It remains to be seen if WWE is interested in giving Alberto another chance, but we will keep you updated.