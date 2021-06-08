Aleister Black’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for The Big Event.

Rack Attack Promotions announced today that Black will be appearing from 10am-2pm at the convention on Saturday, November 13 in East Elmhurst, NY, from the LaGuardia Airport Marriott. Full details can be found at thebigeventny.com.

As expected, Black will be using his “Tommy End” name post-WWE. Combo tickets for this signing are $70, which includes a photo with Black, and an autographed item that you bring. Pre-ordering the tickets will guarantee a meet & greet with Black, as explained in the Facebook post below.

Black was released back on June 2, along with other Superstars as a part of WWE budget cuts. They are under standard 90-day non-compete clauses that will expire on Tuesday, August 31.

Stay tuned for more on post-WWE happenings for Black.