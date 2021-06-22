Alexa Bliss debuted new entrance graphics and a new theme song during tonight’s WWE RAW. You can see video of her new entrance below.

Tonight’s RAW saw Bliss and Nikki Cross reunite to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier. They join Asuka and Naomi as confirmed MITB entrants as of this writing.

Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Bliss defeat Baszler in singles action. Bliss has not had Lilly with her for a few weeks now as the announcers have noted that she remains in “time out” due to her recent antics against Baszler. Lilly is still involved in the storyline as she is featured prominently in Bliss’ new graphics.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss and Cross, and Money In the Bank. Below are a few shots of Bliss from RAW:

Alexa Bliss New Entrance Theme pic.twitter.com/thkqk6o7Bh — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 22, 2021