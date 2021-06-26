WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss was heartbroken to see a lot of her colleagues and friends getting released by WWE on Friday.

Soon after news broke of WWE releasing 14 Superstars, Bliss tweeted:

Releases always hurt my heart

Earlier on Friday, Bliss also sent out words of encouragement to released WWE Superstar Wesley Blake. Bliss managed the team of Blake and Buddy Murphy on WWE NXT from 2014 to 2016.

WWE released the following 14 Superstars on Friday – Killian Dain, August Grey, Tino Sabbatelli, Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh).

