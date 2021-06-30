Andrade El Idolo is teasing a big surprise for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

Andrade took to Twitter today and tagged manager Vickie Guerrero, noting that he has a surprise for tonight’s show.

“It’s almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are #Tranquilos @VickieGuerrero See you Tonight @AEW @AEWonTNT [fist emoji x 3],” he wrote.

A fan reminded Andrade how Matt Sydal interrupted him this past Saturday night on Dynamite.

Andrade responded, “or did I forget that, thank you for reminding me, do you remember who interrupted me?”

He wrote in a follow-up tweet, “I forgot what happened on Saturday!!! [fist emoji]”

Another fan tagged Sydal and told him to get ready to be destroyed by Andrade tonight. Andrade replied, “Thanks!! [check emoji] Matt S……..”

Saturday’s Dynamite saw Guerrero introduce Andrade to make a “huge announcement” he had. Sydal interrupted as he came to the ring for his win over Dante Martin. Andrade acted like he wanted to attack Sydal, but Guerrero talked him down.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the related tweets:

* Andrade El Idolo has a surprise to reveal

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Cody Rhodes will make an appearance

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event

or did I forget that, thank you for reminding me, do you remember who interrupted me? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 30, 2021