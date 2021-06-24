AEW and AAA star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter today and responded to recent comments from Kenny Omega, who currently holds the AEW World Title, the Impact World Title, and the AAA Mega Title.

As we’ve noted, last week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jim Ross interviewing Andrade about why he’s come to AEW. Andrade made it clear he has his eyes on the AEW TNT Title and the AEW World Title, but said he feels like he deserves a shot at the World Title.

Omega responded to those comments on Twitter this week and wrote, “I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah.”

In an update, Andrade tweeted a response this afternoon and taunted the champ.

“#Tranquilo amigo. I got tired of being in a company that only talks like you, I decided to resign to demonstrate my success in the ring, mr win…. [tears of joy emoji] [fist emoji x 3] enjoy your time,” he wrote.

Omega has not responded to Andrade as of this writing.

Omega is scheduled to defend his AAA Mega Title against Andrade at AAA’s Triplemanía XXIX event on Saturday, August 14 in Mexico City.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Andrade’s tweet below: