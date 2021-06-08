Two more segments and a match have been announced for this week’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite episode.

Friday’s show will feature the first appearance by MJF and The Pinnacle since they lost the Stadium Stampede match to The Inner Circle at Double Or Nothing. AEW noted that we will hear from The Pinnacle for the first time since the loss. Last week’s show featured The Inner Circle taking their victory lap.

Dynamite will also see Lance Archer return to in-ring action, with Jake Roberts in his corner. This will be Archer’s first match since losing to AEW TNT Champion Miro at Double Or Nothing. There is no word yet on who Archer will be wrestling.

Finally, AEW has announced that Sting and Darby Allin will make an announcement on this week’s show. Last week’s Dynamite saw Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky challenge Allin to face them in a tag team match with anyone but Sting. Allin and Sting will reveal that partner this Friday night.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Christian Cage vs. Angelico

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega will blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega

* Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement in a segment with Tony Schiavone

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M

* Hangman Page and 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Evil Uno

* Lance Archer will be in action for the first time since his loss to AEW TNT Champion Miro at Double Or Nothing

* Sting and Darby Allin will make an announcement on Allin’s tag team partner for the match against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* The Pinnacle will speak for the first time since their Stadium Stampede loss to The Inner Circle at Double Or Nothing

