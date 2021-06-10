As noted earlier, Fightful Select reported that word was going around that former WWE Superstars Akam and Rezar of AOP were retired and working regular jobs.

One promoter reportedly even reached out to AOP and was informed that both men had retired from the business.

Akam and Rezar took to Instagram tonight to react to the retirement news.

They both posted the same photo from their days in NXT with the caption, “Ain’t done yet bitches.”

WWE released Akam and Rezar last year in September. Along with holding the WWE RAW Tag Team titles, AOP also held the NXT Tag Team titles and were the 2016 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners.

