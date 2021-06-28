On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Andrew has released a new single, “Born With It remixed by Damon Sharpe”, and she discussed the similarities and differences between the music and wrestling worlds.

“Well, let’s be honest, the wrestling culture, we can’t compare the two. It’s a different beast,” Andrew admitted. “I guess with wrestling, you’re not really doing a collaboration. Who you work with is who you work with, depending on who you’re signed with. If you’re on the independent circuit, you’re kind of collabing, but it’s two different worlds. What I will say though, before I dive into that, is I just have to give major props for being in wrestling and doing WWE because it’s taught me so much, and I feel like I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if I didn’t have that opportunity.

“It teaches you so much. Unless you just crumble up and die after, it teaches you how to be a business person and how to be really strong, and don’t take ‘no’ personally and just keep pushing through. If someone says no, or something doesn’t work out, no big deal. It’s cool. There’s a bigger opportunity knocking, but when it comes to music, I think it’s more a vibe. The girl that I actually did the feature on she was on our show. I felt like I’d known her for years just as we were talking on our interview.

“It was as if we were friends, and that’s how we connected. I think a lot of times two things are intertwined. You meet people from the past or a friend of a friend, and sometimes if there’s a connection, you are like, ‘Well, let’s do X, Y and Z together,’ but that’s not just with me. I think that’s with anything in life. You meet the right people. You connect with people. You never know where life will take you.”

While talking about connecting with people Hausman brought up that Andrew has a psychology degree.

“I am, and it’s funny because I know I have a high pitched voice, or people look at me and think I can be a little slow sometimes, just like pinning Naomi on her stomach,” Andrew recalled. “Let’s just bring it up.”

Another infamous Andrew moment took place during her developmental career in Tough Enough where “Stone Cold” Steve Austin asked what her favorite match of all time was. Andrew said it was Melina vs. Alicia Fox, which has been met with various criticisms. Hausman asked Andrew if that match is still her favorite match.

“It’s something that I said, and I stand with what I said at the time. I was new to wrestling,” Andrew noted. “It’s crazy how there’s so many people who are in WWE, and still today, who were never wrestling fans, but somehow, some way for me saying that that’s my favorite match, I get so much s**t. And you know what, I’m gonna own it because at that time, that’s where I was at, and that’s who I resonated with.

“When I watched that match and being new to wrestling, I really liked that match. Come on, there’s so many amazing matches that have been out since that, but I feel like if I say that, then it’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re trying to make up.’ So you know what, I’m not gonna say that’s my favorite match of all time now, but at that time, that’s what I was feeling.”

Ariane Andrew’s new single Born With It remixed by Damon Sharpe is now available on Spotify and all major music platforms. You can find Ariane’s full interview via the embedded players below.

