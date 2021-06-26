Earlier this afternoon, Ariya Daivari released a full statement on his WWE release.

As noted, Daivari was one of several WWE Superstars that were released yesterday.

In his below statement, Daivari wrote how he had been wrestling for 10 years before joining WWE in 2016. In 90 days, he will get back to work. He also noted that he never once took his eye off of the wrestling scene and watched different companies.

I was a professional wrestler for 10 years before WWE. In 90 days, we get back to work. There is so much new talent I’ve seen unfold over the last 5 years I cannot wait to wrestle. I never once took my eyes off the wrestling scene. I always tried to watch as much as I can and keep tabs on the different companies. All these guys and girls are doing innovative things, it’s amazing to see. I’m ready to share everything I’ve learned in WWE to help better this industry I love so much. The talent out there has become so good, that wrestling promotions are thriving everywhere. It’s an exciting time for fans and the wrestlers. WWE gave me a wealth of knowledge from some of the best minds in the business. Let’s keep moving this industry forward! For future seminars, signings, and bookings, please contact me at [email protected]

Below is his tweet: