Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas commented about his WWE release.

Ruas was released yesterday, along with several others including Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey.

He wrote, “First of all I want to thank all my friends and fans for all the kind words and support!! Means a lot to me! Also want to thank @WWE for all this years where I had the opportunity to meet great people and learn from the best! Can’t wait for what’s coming next!! See you soon!!”

Ruas signed with WWE in 2015. He was drafted to RAW in the 2020 Draft, but had been moved back to NXT. He last wrestled on the November 18 edition of NXT, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

Below is his tweet: