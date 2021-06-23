There has been talk of Big E being moved from SmackDown to RAW.

The New Day is currently split up with Big E competing as a singles wrestler on SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on RAW. According to @Wrestlevotes, a new idea making the rounds is for Big E to move back to RAW in the WWE Draft.

The idea is that Big E would still be pushed as a singles wrestler on RAW. The New Day would essentially be back together on the red brand, but without necessarily being a team.

Big E moving to RAW would give a fresh face to the red brand, for a push that he’s been due for.

Big E remained on SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft while Woods and Kingston were sent to RAW. He has had one WWE Intercontinental Title reign since then, which lasted around four months, and has been somewhat involved in the Intercontinental Title chase since then, feuding with Apollo Crews. Big E’s rumored main event push has not happened.

The 2021 WWE Draft is currently scheduled for the August 30 RAW and the September 3 SmackDown.

