WWE RAW Superstar Asuka took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photoshopped image of her face attached to the body of WWE legend Batista. She wrote the caption: “This is real.”

Batista noticed the post and responded with the following:

I need to process this for awhile!

A little later, Batista said he had finished processing the image and gave Asuka permission to use his body.

Batista is known to be a strong supporter of Asuka. He questioned WWE’s booking decisions as it pertains to Asuka after she lost a non-title match to Rhea Ripley last month. In May 2020, Batista called Asuka his hero after Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women’s Title to the Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka regularly posts face swap images on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

See below for the tweets:

