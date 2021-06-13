With one more week to prep before her big rematch against Bayley at Hell in a Cell, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is focused on preserving the title she’s worked so hard to obtain.

As SummerSlam draws near, Belair knows she has plenty of more targets on her back now that she stands atop the women’s title division. During her interview on Talking Smack this week, “The EST of WWE” addressed the numerous targets she’s had in the locker room since her historic win in April and what her reaction is to it.

“I feel like I have a target on my back, but ain’t nobody hitting it. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Belair chuckled.

While she gives Bayley credit for the psychology mind games she’s been playing heading into their second clashing set next Sunday, Belair believes she contains all the proper tools to retain against the former and longest SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“I really believe Bayley thinks that the only way she can get to me is mentally because she can’t stand the test of time with me physically. But I have to remember that I’m the tough-EST, mentally, and I have to keep on pushing through,” Belair declared.

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on June 20.

