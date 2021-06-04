The feud between SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will continue during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE has announced that Belair has a new challenge for Bayley, which will be revealed during tonight’s show.

Belair recently retained her title over Bayley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, in what was Belair’s first title defense since taking the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. However, the feud has continued with Bayley making it clear she wants another shot at the title.

WWE noted in their official preview for tonight, “Ding, Dong. Hello Bayley! The EST of WWE has a challenge for The Role Model and will reveal it tonight on SmackDown. Despite a win at WrestleMania Backlash, Belair hasn’t been able to rid herself of Bayley’s persistent antics and attacks. Last week after defeating Carmella, the SmackDown Women’s Champion shared a tense stare down with the blue brand’s self-proclaimed Role Model. What challenge will Belair lay out for her rival?”

There’s no word yet on what sort of challenge Belair has for Bayley, but we will keep you updated. It’s believed that a rematch between the two may be announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has an unknown challenge for Bayley

* Who attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio last week?

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos

* Apollo Crews defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Kevin Owens with Commander Azeez banned from ringside

* The build for Hell In a Cell continues