Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is now set to headline a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and announced the Jungle Boy vs. Omega match for Saturday, June 26.

There is no word on why the match was moved, but the match was originally announced for the Friday, June 11 Dynamite show. Jungle Boy earned the title shot by winning the Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing this past Sunday. AEW then announced that he would get his title shot in “two weeks” but now he has to wait two more.

The NBA Playoffs airing on TNT has forced AEW into special Friday and Saturday timeslots. Last week’s show aired on Friday night, and this week’s show will also air tonight in the same 10pm timeslot. Next week’s show will also air on Friday, while the last two shows of the month will air on Saturday, June 19 and Saturday, June 26.

The June 26 Saturday Night Dynamite main event will mark Jungle Boy’s first shot at the AEW World Title. Omega, who also holds the Impact World Title and the AAA Mega Title, retained his title at Double Or Nothing over PAC and Orange Cassidy in a Triple Threat.

Stay tuned for more.