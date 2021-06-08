A “big announcement” is reportedly scheduled to open tonight’s NWA Power episode on FITE.TV, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word on if the announcement will be related to the storylines, or something company-related, but there has been some recent talk that the NWA will be taping outside of Atlanta later this summer. The company was days away from signing a touring agreement with Live Nation before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Tonight’s NWA Power episode will be the season premiere of the show, and will feature fallout from Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view. You can click here for our full report from the event.

The NWA has announced the following for tonight:

* The Pope defends the NWA World Television Title against Luke Hawx

* Strictly Business celebrates Kamille and her NWA World Women’s Title win over Serena Deeb

* La Rebellion will make their Power debut

* Fallout from When Our Shadows Fall