The WWE Title match at the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view is now official for the Cell structure.
Tonight’s RAW featured a contract signing for Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view. It was announced that the match will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure and per the stipulation the challenger agreed to, McIntyre will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion, if he loses.
The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from tonight’s contract signing:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)
Unconfirmed for HIAC as of this writing.
The pen is mightier than the sword.@DMcIntyreWWE & #WWEChampion @fightbobby sign the contract for #HIAC next on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/fHXZgH2Fzi
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
When you're waiting for the All Mighty #WWEChampion to arrive.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NuoAGogtgh
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/32RN2kzDhe
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
We're on the champ's time tonight!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jMofzW6IM7
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
"Once you lose to me at #HIAC, you WON'T get another championship match against the All Mighty EVER again!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jp1ES6Uh1w
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
"I want @fightbobby vs. @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship inside Hell in a Cell!"#HIAC#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/scRsXOJR9L
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
"I'll see you in HELL!" – @DMcIntyreWWE
"And I will beat you there also!" – @fightbobby #WWERaw #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wvcu8lto0N
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
SLAY, MCINTYRE. SLAY.
⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️@DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pWmicr0kuU
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Things are getting VERY heated between @DMcIntyreWWE and @fightbobby on the road to #HIAC! 🔥⚔️ pic.twitter.com/lLBu5P5fhc
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Things are getting heated between @DMcIntyreWWE and @fightbobby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t2IYT7MRpc
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021