Big E took to Twitter today and reacted to The New Day being named the #1 greatest tag team in WWE history.

As noted, the fifth and final episode of WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams premiered on the WWE Network and Peacock today, revealing the last set of tag teams to make up the full list, and revealing The New Day at #1. WWE ranked The Hardys #2, The Hart Foundation at #3, Edge and Christian at #4, and The Dudleys at #5.

Big E said he’s massively grateful for his partners, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and thankful that they bet on themselves.

“I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us,” Big E wrote.

Kingston and Woods have not commented on the #1 spot as of this writing, but Woods did re-tweet the comments from Big E.

Stay tuned for more. Big E’s full tweet can be seen below: