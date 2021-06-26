During today’s WWE Talking Smack, footage was shown after last night’s SmackDown went off the air. Friday’s show ended with Edge making his big return and taking out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After the show, Edge made his way into Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville’s office and demanded a match against Reigns for the title at WWE Money in the Bank on July 18. They immediately made the match official.

Seth Rollins was the guest at the time when the footage rolled and he was not happy at all. Rollins said he was promised the title shot at the PPV and angrily stormed off the set.

Below is the updated PPV card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre or RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)