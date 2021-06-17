Ultimate X has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

It was just announced that X Division Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and Petey Williams at the pay-per-view.

This will be the first Ultimate X match since the United We Stand event in April 2019, which saw John Morrison defeat Austin, Jake Crist, Pat Buck and AR Fox.

The 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance.

While it has been announced that Kenny Omega will defend his Impact World Title at Slammiversary, no other matches have been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.