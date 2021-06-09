A big Winners Take All match has been announced for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

The six-man match will see NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defend their titles against Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde). Escobar will be challenging for Reed’s title, while Wilde and Mendoza will be gunning for the tag team straps.

This will be Reed’s first title defense since winning the North American Title from Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match on May 18. He and Escobar have been feuding for a few weeks now, and that feud picked up last week as the two were involved in the main event that saw MSK retain over Mendoza and Wilde.

“Takeover: In Your House 2021” will take place this Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s go-home show:

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Winners Take All for the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez