WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is certain that he and Drew McIntyre will deliver “one of the best” Hell in a Cell matches in history this Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Entering the cell structure for the first time in his career, Lashley is wary of how his “body’s gonna feel” the day after the event, but equally prepared to go to any lengths to retain his title.

“With Drew and I, just going from our WrestleMania match, it’s going to be rough, it’s going to be seriously rough,” Lashley told SK Wrestling. “And just putting us in this Hell In A Cell… I can only imagine how my body’s gonna feel Monday, ’cause I’m gonna do whatever it takes to take that title, and I know he’s willing to do whatever it takes to take it away from me.”

When asked where their match will rank in the list of all-time Hell in a Cell matches, Lashley said: “It’s gonna be crazy, and I think, as far as where it gets ranked, I think it’s going to be up there with one of the best.”

Lashley also shared his thoughts on forming a faction with McIntyre and Baron Corbin a few years ago. The All Mighty said it was the first time he realized that McIntyre brought out “a special intensity” in him.

“I loved that group man, because we had good energy,” Lashley said. “I loved tagging with those guys, I loved tagging with Drew. Me and Drew always had something. It was like, whenever we were tagging together, even when I hit his hand, it was like that intensity.

“Drew brings out a special intensity in me. Because I look in his eyes and I’m like, ‘man, he really wants to fight.’ And that gets me fired up, and then… sometimes that gets me fired up.”

Earlier this week on RAW, McIntyre pinned Lashley with the Claymore Kick as he and The Viking Raiders won a six-man tag team match against The All Mighty, AJ Styles and Omos.

A total of five matches are confirmed for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. Click Here for the card.