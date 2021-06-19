WWE Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo! Sports before tomorrow’s title match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell.

During the interview, Lashley was asked about how he and McIntyre keep their matches fresh after being in the ring together for multiple PPVs.

“I think it’s perfect for us because those matches tend to make history and show what people are willing to do to win,” Lashley said. “We’ve had several different matches so we need to see what the next level or wrinkle is. One thing I try and tell people is that in the real world, Drew is the No. 2 guy. How are you going to give other people a chance if they can’t beat the No. 2 guy? Look, part of this is the show, but there’s a lesson for people to step up to seize an opportunity.”

Lashley went on to name some others on RAW who are at (or nearing) the level of being a potential challenger to his title.

“I think we’re looking for that next person, and if you look at the roster for RAW, it’s a very exciting time,” Lashley stated. “There are probably about eight guys who are right there at that level — Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Keith Lee, Miz, Morrison, Elias, Ryker, Priest. There are guys who are ready to step up and it’s exciting for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

One name not on that list was Kofi Kingston, someone who defeated — with an assist from McIntye — Lashley last month on RAW. Lashley was then asked if Kingston was someone on his list to receive a title match.

“Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that’s not how people think it will go down,” Lashley said. “That’s what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he’s done for the business, and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity. He was a World Champion and the one opportunity that he didn’t get was to have another shot at the title.”

WWE Hell in a Cell streams tomorrow at 8 pm ET on Peacock/WWE Network.