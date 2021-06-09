Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a five figure booking fee for his post-WWE appearances on the indies.

Indie promoters who have reached out to Strowman about possible bookings report that the asking price is currently in the five figure range, according to PWInsider.

Word is that Strowman is pretty set financially, and doesn’t need to immediately start booking indie appearances. However, it was said that if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, Strowman would be interested.

Strowman is reportedly under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would expire on Tuesday, August 31.

