Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon to dismiss a recent report on his asking price for the indies.

It was reported earlier this week that indie promoters reaching out to Strowman about potential bookings are reporting that his asking price is currently in the five figure range. Strowman addressed the report today and said he has not talked to anyone about bookings.

“Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online,” he wrote.

Braun is taking business inquiries via his agent at [email protected] For what it’s worth, the original report did say that the indie promoters reached out to Strowman, not his agent.

It’s been reported that Strowman is pretty set financially, and doesn’t need to immediately start booking indie appearances as he made a good living while with WWE, and has managed his money well. However, the recent report did say that if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, Strowman would be interested.

The Monster Among Men was released back on June 2, and is reportedly under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would expire on Tuesday, August 31.

Stay tuned for more on Strowman’s post-WWE run. You can see his full tweet below: