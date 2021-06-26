AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker spoke with Christine Watkins of Sports Grind Entertainment about working hard to become one of the top performers in AEW.

During the interview, Baker also touched on a sector of fans who continue to ignore improvements in the AEW women’s division.

“It’s the quote: ‘Some people just like to watch the world burn,’” Baker began. “There’s some people that are just never going to be satisfied, it doesn’t matter what we do. The match that I had with Thunder Rosa we put everything we had out there. We had the women’s eliminator tournament, we have so much to look forward to.

“We have so many talented females on our roster: myself, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Jade, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay. It’s not something you can just turn a blind eye to anymore. We’ve improved so much, we’re putting out great content. So, at some point you have to really look at yourself in the mirror and say: Do you not like the women’s division, or do you just not want yourself to like the women’s division?”

Defeating Hikaru Shida for the title at last month’s AEW Double or Nothing, Baker said she was going to lead a new era as she looks to be at the top of not only the women’s division, but be one of the faces of the whole promotion.

“I don’t see myself as a female star in AEW or just the face of the women’s division — I see myself as one of the faces of the entire company, and I’ve worked really hard this past year to put myself in that position; To really improve my in-ring skills, to improve my promo work,” Baker said. “I think I’ve made myself such an undeniable talent, not just in AEW, but in all of wrestling.

“My goal was to make myself a can’t-miss segment every single time I’m on TV and that will always be my goal — to infinity and beyond. I think I’m getting there.”

Baker is set to team up with Rebel against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.