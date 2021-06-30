WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed says he’s open to a main roster call-up, but feels like he would do better on SmackDown.

Reed lost the NXT North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on last night’s NXT, but spoke with El Brunch de WWE before the show and talked about a possible call-up. We’ve noted how Reed has worked dark matches for WWE officials at recent TV tapings, and defeated Drew Gulak on last week’s WWE Main Event. Reed has been rumored for a call-up and this title change is fueling those rumors. Reed talked about getting to work Main Event.

“I feel great,” he said. “I think it’s another opportunity to get more eyes on ‘The Colossal’ Bronson Reed. So I got to wrestle Drew Gulak and I hit my Tsunami Splash and beat him, one, two, three, so feeling very happy about it.”

Reed said he does not know when he might join the roster full-time. He said he’s happy to remain in NXT but “if the powers that be have me on RAW or SmackDown, I’m happy to show up and keep hitting that Tsunami Splash as many times as possible.”

Reed was also asked which brand he thinks would better suit him after his run in NXT is over.

“That’s a tough choice,” Reed said. “I think both [RAW & SmackDown] have benefits but if I had to choose, if I had to leave the black and gold NXT, I’d probably say the blue brand. I would say Friday Night SmackDown.”

As noted, this interview was done before Reed dropped the NXT North American Title to Scott on Tuesday night. You can click here to read Reed’s apology and post-match statement on his future and the title loss.

