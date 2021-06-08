During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake recalled “the fart heard around the world” when WWE was on tour in London in the early 1990s.

“The Nasty Boys were in London and Saggs or Knobbs let out a big fart in a dressing room or wherever they were at with Randy Savage and Elizabeth,” Beefcake said. “And Randy [Savage] put Elizabeth on an airplane and sent her home. Vince still wanted her back so WWE charted a Concorde to fly her back there. Since that costed like 5 or 10 grand, the Nasty Boys were forced to pay for it themselves. They called it the fart heard around the world.”

Beefcake also reflected on his parasailing accident in July 1990, and how the life-threatening incident denied him a run as WWE Intercontinental Champion. According to Beefcake, he was scheduled to beat Mr. Perfect for the title at SummerSlam 1990 until he was replaced by the Texas Tornado [Kerry Von Erich].

“Curt [Henning] and I had a great thing going. I was going to work with him for the next 12 months or so. We were doing phenomenal business, and the stage was set for me to win. It was really tough. The accident was so severe they told me I’d never be able to drive a car again, let alone get back into the wrestling business. They were tough times, the worst of times and the best of times.”

Incidentally, Beefcake also missed his SummerSlam 1988 match against The Honky Tonk Man for the IC Title due to a neck injury.

Brutus will be appearing later this month at River City Wrestling Con and when asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman to reveal what fans typically ask him at meet-and-greet conventions, Beefcake said: “Do you really cut your hair? [laughs]. I always tell them, ‘yes, I really do.’ This leads to them to say, ‘please cut mine’ and I clip off some of their hair.

“They usually just want me to pretend to cut their hair so they can get a picture, but occasionally I actually cut a little bit. They get all excited. Nobody has ever been mad.”

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake will be appearing at the River City Wrestling Con on June 12 – 13 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. For more information please visit www.rivercitywrestlingcon.com. You can find Brutus’ full interview via the embedded players below: