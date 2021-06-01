WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Beefcake what it was like to work with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

“We had tremendously good matches. Randy pretty much had the same relationship with everybody, very moody. I mean, one minute he was great and everything’s fine. The next minute, it was just the Randy Savage show. He was all over the map, and you just had to deal with it. I wrestled Randy a lot. I knew where he was coming from. He knew where I was coming from. We worked well in the ring together. Our matches were tremendous, and that was what was important.”

As seen in many documentaries, it was well known by many that Savage was protective of Miss Elizabeth. Beefcake recalled seeing that first-hand in an unintended comedic incident.

“Tell them how you left Hawaii,” Beefcake’s wife said in the background, surprising Hausman.

“I had my t-back on, bent over to get something, and the next thing you know, Randy was up and things were flying,” Beefcake recalled. “He’s grabbing Liz and dragging her off the beach. He said I bent over with my butt in Liz’s face, which really didn’t happen, but okay. And he got on a plane and left Hawaii because of my ass.”

