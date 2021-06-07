In honor of celebrating tag team week, WWE’s The Bump spoke with the newest NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell), about their newfound success as the top dogs in their division. They began by talking about the night when LeRae and Hartwell defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for the titles just last month in a Street Fight. For Hartwell, this was the very first match she had ever used weapons in. So, for her, she was extremely nervous about the outcome.

“Well, that was actually the first match I had involving weapons, so I was scared going into it,” Indi Hartwell revealed. “I knew my tag team partner was well acquainted with weapons. I’m glad I had Candice on my side. It made it that much more special, especially with the journey that Candice has been on. It made me happy to be next to her.”

As a tenure in the sport itself, LeRae found this title win to be a gratifying moment in her career since joining the black-and-gold brand.

“It’s crazy that I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and for a while, I thought this day may not come. And that’s ok because I’ve had 20 years in this. [But] that moment was very unreal,” Candice LeRae said with a big smile. “I did shed a few tears when we got in the back. Indi was hugging me, and I was so proud of her.”

One thing that fans have taken notice of since their alliance started is their matching ring gear. LeRae explained how their gear collaborations came together and if they have something made up for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, although there hasn’t officially been a title match set for them as of this publishing.

“It’s a team effort. Indi found some fan art and sent that to me, and we had that turned into actual gear that we wore for the street fight,” LeRae mentioned. “It’s weird ’cause sometimes Johnny [Gargano] is the one behind it all. If he gets something in this head, he’s like, ‘We’ve got to do this, and we’re doing it as a group.’ We definitely have something in the works for In Your House.”

With Blackheart and Moon in their rearview mirror, The Way is excited to welcome new and all challengers to step up to them, as they plan to continue to be defending and retaining champions for months to come.

“We’re done with Ember [Moon] and Shotzi [Blackheart],” Hartwell announced. “We’ve never faced Dakota [Kai] and Raquel [González], although Raquel is focused on her own stuff right now. So, I guess anyone who wants to step up.”

LeRae then added, “If anyone thinks they can stand up.”

You can watch Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell's full interview here.