AEW has announced that Christian Cage will be in action on this week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode.

Cage will go up against Angelico in singles action. Matt Hardy will be in Angelico’s corner.

The storyline for this match is that Hardy has offered big money to Angelico to take Christian out. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan then booked the first-time-ever match.

Stay tuned for more on Cody’s announcement and this week’s Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Christian Cage vs. Angelico

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega will blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega

* Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M

* Hangman Page and 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Evil Uno