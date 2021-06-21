Legendary movie “The Warriors” was the inspiration for the opening video package that aired as the intro to Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The video featured a woman giving the introduction to the storylines for the pay-per-view. This was inspired by “The DJ” character from The Warriors, who was played by late actress Lynne Thigpen. This was a significant character in the movie, who was never named.

WWE received several social media compliments from fans who recognized the inspiration for the video, while some felt like it may have been a bit dated for a lot of the current WWE fanbase.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of the vignettes below, along with the actual Hell In a Cell opener and one of the DJ segments from The Warriors: