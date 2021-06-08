AEW star Jon Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday night to attend Game 4 of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs game.

The pro wrestling couple was spotted with Chance, the official mascot of the Golden Knights. Chance’s official Twitter account shared a photo and wrote the following caption:

Punk, who was tagged in the tweet, responded with:

You’re a good salamander, Chance.

Several fans took Chance’s original tweet as a play on words and that he was trying to hint Paquette is officially “All Elite” and not just “All Knighted Up!”

Paquette re-tweeted the picture and wrote, “And we got ourselves a series!!” after the Golden Knights tied up the series at two wins apiece.

As reported earlier, it was announced on last week’s Friday Night Dynamite that Moxley is out of action “indefinitely” after suffering injuries at the hands of Young Bucks at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It is likely Moxley is taking time off to be with his wife as they prepare to welcome a baby girl.

See below for the tweets:

