On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page defeated Bear Bronson in singles competition via pinfall. Afterwards, Page got on the mic and said he knows his feud with Darby Allin isn’t over, despite getting a pin on Allin.

Page has been saying over and over that he wants to put the final nail in Allin’s coffin, but decided he wants to actually put his rival in one. Page then challenged Allin to a Coffin Match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on July 7 in Miami, Florida. Allin has yet to respond and the match hasn’t been made official by AEW, but that’s likely to happen soon.

Below is the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (South Beach Strap Match)

* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

Vickie Guerrero also revealed on tonight’s show that Nyla Rose will challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship on July 22 at Fyter Fest (Night 2). Before that, Britt Baker and Rebel will face Rose and Guerrero in a tag match on next Wednesday’s show.