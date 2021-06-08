Andrade El Idolo debuted with AEW on this past Friday’s episode of Dynamite.

As I reported over the weekend, Andrade first met with AEW President Tony Khan in Florida the week he was released from his WWE contract in late March. Khan was interested in signing Andrade, given that he did not have a 90 day non-compete, however a deal wasn’t made.

I had noted that negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s demands, which included wanting creative control and veto power on losing. Andrade also wanted to work for other companies outside of WWE. However, I had incorrectly reported that Andrade’s final deal had some limited creative control. We are told that Andrade’s deal with AEW does not have any creative control. It was also noted that no one in AEW has creative control in their contracts, as Khan has total control over creative. I have fixed the original article and apologize for the error.

Andrade will return to action this Saturday, June 12th in Anaheim, California. He will team with Piloto Suicida and Samuray VIP to face Hijo del Santo, Misterioso and Rey Leon.