DDT Pro-Wrestling, Ganbare Pro, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held their CyberFight Festival 2021 joint show in Saitama Super Arena.

During today’s show, Naomichi Marufuji became the new GHC Heavyweight Champion after defeating Keiji Mutoh.

Below are the full results:

* Arisu Endo, Haruna Neko, Mirai Maiumi, Moka Miyamoto and Suzume defeated Mahiro Kiryu Nao Kakuta, Pom Harajuku, Raku and Kaya Toribami

* Battle Royal Winner: Antonio Honda

* Kouki Iwasaki, Shuichiro Katsumura, and Yumehito Imanari defeated Keisuke Ishii, Ken Ohka, and Shota

* Junta Miyawaki and Kinya Okada defeated Toi Kojima and Yuki Iino

* Hyper Misao and Shoko Nakajima defeated Miu Watanabe and Rika Tatsumi & Nodoka Tenma and Yuki Aino

* Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura defeated Danshoku Dieno and Super Sasadango Machine

* Masa Kitamiya defeated Hideki Okatani

* Maki Itoh, Marika Kobashi and Yuki Kamifuku defeated Hikari Noa, Mizuki and Yuki Arai

* Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada, and Hajime Ohara defeated HAYATA, Seiki Yoshioka, and Yoshinari Ogawa

* Daisuke Sasaki, Soma Takao, and Tetsuya Endo defeated Chris Brookes, MAO, and Shunma Katsumata

* Akito, Kazusada Higuchi, Naomi Yoshimura, Sanshiro Takagi, Yukio Naya, and Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Haoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, and Nioh

* Konosuke Takeshita and Yuki Ueno defeated Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura

* Princess of Princess Championship: Miyu Yamashita (c) defeated Yuka Sakazaki

• KO-D Openweight Championship: Jun Akiyama (c) defeated HARASHIMA

* GHC Heavyweight Championship: Naomichi Marufuji defeated Keiji Mutoh (c)