Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

The show will be headlined by six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson going up against Private Party and Angelico.

The women’s division will be represented by Abadon vs. Hyan, Nyla Rose vs. Holidead, and more. This will be the AEW debut for Hyan and Holidead. Hyan is the current Heart of SHIMMER Champion, while Holidead previously held the SHINE Tag Team Titles with Thunder Rosa.

Men’s division action on tonight’s show will feature Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt, Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal, and more. Shawn Dean will also return to action tonight, for his first match since late March, as he will face JDX (Justin Xavier), who is also making his AEW debut.

It was also announced that Jake “The Snake” Roberts will do commentary during the Archer vs. Bengal match.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Julia Hart vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Abadon vs. Hyan

* Nyla Rose vs. Holidead

* Tay Conti vs. Charlette Renegade

* The Blade vs. Sonny Kiss

* Wardlow vs. Baron Black

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt

* Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake

* Shawn Dean vs. JDX

* Lee Johnon vs. Vary Moraless

* Angelico v. Arjun Singh

* Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal (Jake “The Snake” Roberts will be on commentary)

* The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth) vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Chad Lennex and Zachariah

* Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Private Party and Jack Evans