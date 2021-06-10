Current WWE superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently sat down for an interview on an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker.

McIntyre is asked if he think it is fair for fans to wonder if either he or Lashley will be the one to carry the RAW brand further. McIntyre says it is fair for fans to wonder, and that the depth of main event-level talent in the WWE is amazing.

“Yeah, and I’d say that is the awesome thing about it,” shared McIntyre. “It’s that we’re starting to develop more of those top-level stars that can carry the ball. You remember back in the day where there was just multiple people that you could see just taking that top spot, and fighting it out at the top [and trying] to keep the belt from as many top players as possible. And to have a couple like myself, Lashley, and Randy Orton, who can step in at any point, and a few others on the roster who step up at any point, that is exactly what we need. You see on SmackDown that Roman is so far and away, right now, above everybody. It is cool on RAW that we have a couple of guys at the same level kind of fighting it out and it’s unpredictable and can go any way.”

It appears that McIntyre’s and Lashley’s feud will have another chapter to it, as it was recently announced that McIntyre and Lashley will face off for the WWE Championship at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in the cell structure. The event will be held on June 20, and will also feature live coverage from Wrestling Inc.

During the interview McIntyre was also asked about WALTER, and what he thinks about having a future match with him. McIntyre says it is only a matter of time before they face off, and that he has actually wanted to wrestle him since right before his return to the WWE. WALTER has also previously identified McIntyre as an opponent he is interested in working with in the future.

“I can’t wait until it happens, it’s going to happen,” asserted McIntyre. “It’s just a matter of time. You know, we rolled in the ring a few minutes at Survivor Series. We got into a big man chop battle, you can decide for yourself who won that one, obviously I’m going to be a bit biased.

“But WALTER is just someone who, talk about believability in the ring, you watch a WALTER match and he makes you believe. He’s so big, unique looking, and dominant, with such a believable style. He is somebody who has done a great job as the NXT UK representative and a representative of European wrestling. He came out of nowhere. I remember the first day I saw him. It was right before I came back to the WWE. I was at wXw in Germany and was like, ‘Who is that? Why have I never seen him before?’ That’s somebody who I would’ve picked as one of my guys to work with during that time, but we never got the chance to get together because I never knew he existed, quite frankly. But now, everyone knows he exists and that match is going to happen eventually.”

You can listen to the interview in full HERE.

