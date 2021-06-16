Bo Dallas, the real life sibling of Bray Wyatt, was rumored to join The Wyatt Family back in 2017, especially after his “Bolieve” gimmick was discontinued on WWE TV.

Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan [Erick Redbeard] recently told SKWrestling that there were never any concrete plans for Dallas to join the faction.

“No [there were never any such plans],” Rowan said. “Because it’s a character, not real life.”

Speaking on the origins of the Wyatt Family, Rowan recalled the day when the faction filmed their first vignette on NXT.

“It started with the characters that Bray Wyatt had with the white shirts, stuff like that,” Rowan recalled. “Then he did some sort of vignettes with Dusty [Rhodes], and it was completely kind of a different thing, and then, when they finally decided to kind of go with it, I know Brodie was going to be like the first son of, you know, Bray. He was just called the first son, and he was on NXT for a couple of weeks, and NXT had started separating itself from main roster stuff to being its own entity and show.”

Rowan said he found it funny that he and the late Luke Harper [Brodie Lee] were picked as the disciples of Wyatt despite being older than him in real life.

“Then like, maybe three days before because we had done things backstage, like, I tried different promos with them, but like I would wear different masks, no masks, jammer bottoms, I didn’t know what I was going to wear. It was like two days before one of the NXT tapings; they were like, ‘Okay, you are going to be the second son of Bray, which was funny because we were older than him. But it’s funny, and it just kind of evolved from there with the rocking chairs and all that stuff.”

As noted earlier this year, Dallas is preparing for life after pro wrestling. Dallas and Liv Morgan operate a farm together, and they’ve reportedly started a family real estate business.