AEW has announced more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Ethan Page is set to face Mike Sydal. Also, Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz will be in action against Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

* Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight

* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds

* Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake

* Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander

* Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read

* Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page

* Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Rache Chanel