AEW has announced more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Ethan Page is set to face Mike Sydal. Also, Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz will be in action against Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
Below is the updated lineup:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight
* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5
* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds
* Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake
* Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander
* Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read
* Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page
* Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Rache Chanel
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW NIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/bYIyuB0vxI
– @callmekrisstat with #BestFriends vs @amisylle
– @ScorpioSky is in singles action
– @YOGASAULT vs @OfficialEGO
– @Jade_Cargill with @MarkSterlingEsq faces @RacheChanel pic.twitter.com/9LAqzeD9lu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2021