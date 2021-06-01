Eva Marie took to Twitter during this week’s WWE RAW and apparently dismissed a recent report on WWE return plans for her on the red brand.

As noted, it was recently reported, via Fightful Select, that the working plan was not for Eva to wrestle on RAW, but for her to be a vehicle to help get another female Superstar over. There is still no word on who that wrestler might be. This report came after Eva revealed she had been training under WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley.

In an update, Marie re-tweeted her latest RAW vignette, which features footage of Marie training in the ring, and captioned it with a comment on the recent report.

“For the [clown emoji]’s who said I’m not coming back to wrestle! @wwe #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw,” she wrote with video of her latest vignette.

This week’s RAW featured the fifth “Eva-Lution” vignette to build to Marie’s return to the WWE storylines. Based on some of the language used in the recent vignettes, there has been speculation for weeks now on Eva performing as some sort of manager, but recent tweets and tonight’s vignette continue to indicate that she is also planning to resume her in-ring career. This new vignette included in-ring footage.

“WWE is where everything took off for me,” Eva said in her latest vignette. “It’s where my journey to greatness started, but there came a point where I needed to take a break and find myself. I needed to see how my hard work and dedication could apply to other aspiration, and what I learned from my time away is that life is going to knock you down.

“Like in the ring, it takes courage to keep getting back up. You have to fight to earn your way into WWE, and you have to fight for what you want in life. So, I’m back to finish what I started, and not only will I be a voice for myself, but I’m here to be a voice for the Superstars of WWE. This is ‘Eva-Lution.'”

Marie also made several tweets on Monday about returning to finish what she started, and more comments on being the new face of RAW. She also made another comment on possibly working with other talents.

She wrote, “Raw needs a Lion , I’m here to be the voice of the Superstars ! #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw”

Eva also commented on trending worldwide once again this week.

“Thank you guys for joining the #EVALution [fire emoji] [rocket emoji] we are going to do this together! #ALLeverything #WWERaw,” she wrote.

It was first reported last fall that Eva’s WWE return was in the works after she parted ways with the company in 2017. There is no word yet on when she will officially make her live return to RAW, or who she will be working with, WWE has indicated that the return is imminent.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Eva’s latest vignette, along with related tweets from Monday night:

Thank you guys for joining the #EVALution 🔥🚀 we are going to do this together! #ALLeverything #WWERaw https://t.co/hi7sjSVW3N — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 1, 2021