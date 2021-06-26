Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) were among the names released yesterday by WWE as budgetary cuts reportedly continue. Signing in 2019, the two wrestled mostly on 205 Live and NXT over the past year while also hosting their weekly Ever-Rise Live show.

Despite being released, a new video was posted on their new YouTube channel this morning where Parker and Martel commented on their departure.

“I don’t know if you guys read the news, the show — cancelled,” Martel said. “This is what happens, you get in bed with the big wigs, with the fat cats. We wanted to go to YouTube, we took all the money and negotiations went real sour.”

The two said they are now looking for a new network to air the show on and joked about putting it on FOX or the USA Network (both channels WWE is currently on). They also mentioned TNT, which currently airs All Elite Wrestling.

In addition to Ever-Rise, WWE also released: Marina Shafir, Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Tino Sabbatelli, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey.

You can check out the full show below.